TerraMaster Releases New 8-Bay Rackmount NAS Series for Business & Government Utilization

Earlier this month, TerraMaster, leader of mass storage products for work, home, and enterprises, launched it's newest line of 8-bay storage servers, filling a necessary need affecting enterprises and modern businesses through high-performing applications, virtualization, and server security. TerraMaster's line of home NAS and Rackmount NAS series have always provided the most up-to-date tech and security, delivering above-the-bar performance while keeping data safe, making their brand ideal for any business, as well as governmental uses.





The new TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS Series can support as high as "1000 user accounts with RBAC rights management and Windows ACL," making their new storage line perfect for ease of use and allowing for easy access for user rights management. It has the ability to support both 2.5" to 3.5" drives, and is outfitted with four full RJ-45 1GbE LAN ports for plenty of LAN connectivity. The new TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS Series are also fitted with a single PCIe 3.0 x16 slot and two PCIe 3.0 x8 slots, opening expansion possibilities for NIC cards as high as 10GbE or even RAID cards that are dedicated.

Inside the TerraMaster 8-bay Rackmount NAS Series is Intel's "quad-core processors (up to the enterprise-class Intel Xeon E-2224), allowing for the server series to run 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. It is a much more reliable solution for businesses compared to TerraMaster's comparable consumer line. Onboard is also 8 GBs of DDR4 memory that can be expanded as high as 64 GBs, utilizing 4x16GBs memory modules. Supporting ECC (Error Code Correction) memory allows for exceptional security and high stability—critical for high-use and highly important business databases.

TerraMaster includes their TOS operating system, offering security, firewalls, https access, as well as an "AES256-bit disk encryption security protection mechanism."

The TerraMaster U8-322-9100 enterprise-class 8-bay networked storage server delivers a cost-effective data storage solution for various business and governmentstorage needs. It is powered by an efficient quad-core Intel processor with 8GB of DDR4 memory, expandable up to 64GB. TerraMaster U8-322-9100 8-bay RackMount NAS is ideal for startups on a budget at $1,899.00. The TerraMaster U8-522-9400 enterprise-class 8-bay networked storage serveris ideal for growing businesses with its more capable Intel Core i5 processor for $2,299.00. The TerraMaster U8-722-2224, on the other hand, comes with an Intel Xeon processor, ideal for businesses with demanding storage needs for $2,599.00. All of the models are highly scalable, merge two or more TerraMaster rackmount servers to create a server cluster or a multi-node rackmount server for data redundancy or storage expansion.

To learn more about the TerraMaster U8 Series 8-Bay Rackmount NAS Series, please visit the links below for more information as well as detailed specifications for each.

TerraMaster U8-322-9100 (Intel Core i3 + 8GB DDR4)

TerraMaster U8-522-9400 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB DDR4)

TerraMaster U8-722-2224 (Intel Xeon + 8GB DDR4)