TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 4, 2022

Data protection from ransomware and other cyberattacks is a considerable and primary concern for NAS clients and users, and TerraMaster recognizes the need for better protective measures. Recently, the QNAP NAS device was struck by ransomware dubbed "Checkmate." The Checkmate ransomware invades through SMB services disclosed to the Internet and utilizes a dictionary attack to crack accounts with vulnerable passwords.

TerraMaster reveals a comprehensive data backup and sync function to increase protection

TerraMaster is releasing several brand-new single portal folder-level data backup and synchronization elements for TerraMaster products. With the newly released TOS 5's suite of latest applications, such as centralized backup, TFSS, and TFM Backup, the company is doing what it can to deliver many data backup and recovery options.

Key Features

Business Focused ProActive Backups for Larger Enterprises

"Centralized Backup" is an enterprise-oriented backup solution that helps with not only the backup of data but also restoration for numerous device types with a single TNAS device.

TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot)

TFSS (TerraMaster File System Snapshot), created by the company, presents a disaster recovery tool designed based on the BTRFS file system.

TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection 1
Image source: TerraMaster

BTRFS is a computer storage format that combines a file system based on the copy-on-write (COW) principle with a logical volume manager (not to be confused with Linux's LVM), developed together. It was initially designed at Oracle Corporation in 2007 for use in Linux, and since November 2013, the file system's on-disk format has been declared stable in the Linux kernel. According to Oracle, Btrfs "is not a true acronym."

— BTRFS Wikipedia explanation

BTRFS will take a snapshot of the TNAS file system to assist in recovering data from faulty operations or ransomware incursions.

TFM Backup
TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection 2
Image source: TerraMaster

TerraMaster Folder Mirror (TFM) Backup is a reliable and dedicated backup tool for the TNAS system's shared folders. Through TFM Backup, backup shared folders in TNAS that are readily available are sent to other local folders. Users can schedule the backups for automation and choose between mirror and differential backups.

Duple Backup

Duple Backup delivers straightforward yet robust backup and restore functions and is another disaster recovery tool developed to boost the data security of TNAS devices. Duple Backup is the perfect protection against hardware and system failure. It helps with multiple backup strategies of accumulative backup and multi-version backup.

CloudSync Application for Bare Metal-to-Cloud Live Sync

The new CloudSync app incorporates multiple cloud drives. It synchronizes them into a single application, including Google Drive, Microsoft One Drive, Amazon S3, Backblaze, Box, Dropbox, Koofr, OpenDrive, pCloud, Yandex disk, and Aliyun. The new application is perfect for users to concentrate on managing many synchronization tasks and add an assortment of cloud disk synchronization.

Multiple Client Sync with TerraSync
TerraMaster Launches Comprehensive Data Backup & Sync Functions for Ransomware Protection 3
Image source: TerraMaster

TerraSync, a TerraMaster self-developed synchronization tool, recognizes data synchronization between considerable users and numerous devices. It efficiently executes data sharing among branch offices and data synchronization between individuals on several devices and platforms, which aids employees in joint work and enhances work efficiency.

Time Machine Quota

Enable the TerraMaster Time Machine's storage quota, and backups halt immediately when the capacity utilized by the backup surpasses the quota limit.

Readers and users interested in learning more about the new data backup and synchronization features of TerraMaster's TOS 5, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/global/tos5.

News Source: TerraMaster

