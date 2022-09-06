Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are Officially Debuting Next Month

This morning, Google announced that it is going to host a Pixel event Thursday, October 6. We already know that Google teased the Pixel 7 series back in I/O 2022 and the upcoming event will most likely be the full launch of the two products including the pricing, features, and availability.

The tagline for the event reads "It's all coming together this fall" and it is safe to say that we will also be seeing the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are Debuting on October 6, Later This Year

This time around, there is going to be a live stream on October 6 at 10 a.m ET for those who are online, however, Google is also hosting the Pixel 7 launch event in person in Brooklyn. This is Made by Google's first physical appearance after two years of virtual announcements.

If you want to watch the live stream, you can simply go here.

A teaser video for the October 6 event cycles through the upcoming Pixel 7, wearable, and Pixel Buds Pro. So, needless to say, you will be getting some exciting announcements, and we are all up for it.

We already know a good chunk about the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro including the hardware, but as always, it will all come down to the finer details that the leaks normally miss out on.

As expected, we will be covering the entire event in-depth, so you can stay tuned and wait for the event to go live. In addition to that, you should expect more leaks in the coming days leading up to the event.

Are you excited about the upcoming Pixel phones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.