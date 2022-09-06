Google Confirms That Its New SoC Powering the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Will Be Called Tensor G2

After many months, Google has finally revealed the official name of the custom silicon that will be found underneath the hood of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and it is called Tensor G2.

No Specification Details Have Been Provided on the Tensor G2, Other Than the Fact That Google Has Tapped Samsung to Mass Produce It

Internally, Google’s Tensor G2 was referred to as ‘GS201’ but it is evident that the company would choose a more suitable name to address the hardware found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. On the official Google Store, we came across the actual name of the SoC, along with the following details.

“With the next-gen Google Tensor processor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.”

It appears that Google has still managed to keep things under wraps since we do not know the complete specifications of the Tensor G2. Fortunately, our previously published reports have stated that Samsung has undertaken mass production responsibility, with the Tensor G2 likely made on the Korean giant’s 4nm process, the same one used for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Hopefully, Google’s latest SoC will not suffer from the same inefficiency problems as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, otherwise, we could see TSMC pick up more orders in the distant future. Even though Samsung has its 3nm GAA technology ready, Google likely did not opt for it since it would increase production costs. However, it is possible that the Tensor G3, or whatever name is decided for the 2023 Pixel 8 series, Google switches to Samsung’s advanced 3nm process.

As for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we are expected to officially see them on October 6, alongside the Pixel Watch, so perhaps next month, we will find out more about the Tensor G2, so stay tuned for more updates.

