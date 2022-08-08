Menu
Tekken 7 August 17 Update will Launch on August 17; Tekken 8 Potentially Teased

Ule Lopez
Aug 8, 2022
Tekken 7 celebrates its 7th anniversary this year (how convenient), and along the journey, it’s seen various updates including new characters, stages, balance adjustments, and various other features. The game’s most recent addition to the cast was Season 4 DLC fighter Lidia Sobieska, released last March.

EVO 2022 Day Three came and went. In it, eight of the world’s best players faced off in Las Vegas to crown a champion. Knee, from South Korea, wound up winning the entire tournament. Following the awards ceremony, Bandai Namco released a new trailer that revealed new information for the future of Tekken 7, which you can see below.

Okay, so let’s break this down. First off, there’s a free balance update arriving in nine days (as of the time of writing), on August 17th, which will rebalance some of the game’s cast members. The update will probably include various bug fixes as well. Next is the 2022 Tekken World Finals, which has a confirmed date.

The 2022 Tekken World Finals will arrive in Amsterdam on February 4th, 2023, and run through until the day after, February 5th, 2023. And finally, to wrap the trailer up, Kazuya’s Tekken 1 ending was shown, which then cut to a brand-new engine model for Kazuya, with a new announcer voice in the background.

Realistically, this could mean that Tekken 8 was teased at EVO 2022, and Tekken 7’s balance updates may be done, like Dragon Ball FighterZ’s updates when those were announced much earlier that day. We however don’t know anything about the next game other than “it clearly exists now.” We’ll continue to update as more information regarding the next big entry in the Tekken series, including release dates, platforms, and more.

Tekken 7 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. In other fighting game-related news, a new Garou/Fatal Fury game was announced to be in development by SNK. This new game was teased during EVO 2022 as well.

