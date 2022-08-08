Fatal Fury/Garou Comes Back with a New Game Announced at EVO 2022

SNK's had lots to talk about when it came to EVO 2022. First off, Team Awakened Orochi is headed to The King of Fighters XV on Monday, then Samurai Shodown 2019 is getting rollback, and finally, Season 2 for The King of Fighters XV is indeed a reality. There's just one more thing they had in store for their fans.

Fatal Fury is one of SNK's more iconic franchises, as it introduced gamers worldwide to characters like Terry Bogard, Geese Howard, and Rock Howard. The series' last entry was Garou: Mark of the Wolves all the way back in 1999. Now, 23 years later, at EVO 2022, a new Fatal Fury was announced.

You can watch the title's new announcement trailer below.

Fatal Fury as a series hasn't been dormant since '99, though. Titles like Garou have been re-released on various platforms like Steam and the PlayStation 4, for example. Terry and Geese wound up making appearances in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tekken 7, respectively, and several characters from the series have appeared regularly in The King of Fighters games.

Hopefully, the new game will also include other characters from Garou, rather than only Rock. For the record, Rock (and subsequently other Garou characters) has been far more sporadically used than Terry is; for instance, he's been DLC in the previous two King of Fighters entries, whereas Terry has always been a base roster character.

As for other Garou characters, Gato, for example, appeared in The King of Fighters XI, and then disappeared until he was DLC in XV. We'll know when more information is released for the game, though, and we'll be the first to update you. SNK's new Fatal Fury title is now in development. Platforms and release dates are currently TBA.

In other news, Dragon Ball FighterZ announced next-gen versions that will also include rollback netcode. In addition, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax has also announced that rollback netcode is now available for players on PlayStation 4 and PC.