Tekken 8 Announced at State of Play, Will Launch on PC and Next-Gen

Ule Lopez
Sep 13, 2022
Tekken 8

Previously on Tekken’s next big title, EVO 2022 set the stage for the next big project, and fans were excited to hear that, among the Tekken World Tour news, a tease of Kazuya in the next game’s engine.was shown, with more trailers to come later. On the new PlayStation State of Play, developer Bandai Namco revealed a brand-new trailer for Tekken 8.

Yes, you read that correctly. Tekken 8 is indeed a reality, and the new trailer has in-engine gameplay. Tekken 8’s new gameplay features series icons Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima in a heavy storm, showing off an unnamed stage as well. You can watch the new trailer below.

Right away, the game has extremely polished visuals, and several mechanics appear to return, like the corkscrew launch of Tekken 7, for instance. Rage also makes a return, with Jin using what appears to be a brand-new Rage Art designed for Tekken 8. A tease of Devil Jin was shown in the Rage Art animation; however, that doesn’t confirm whether Devil Jin is playable separately.

Outside of the footage in the trailer, that’s all that really happened. A release date wasn’t disclosed at the show, nor were any other returning characters. There was just a “Stay Tuned” message at the end of the trailer, and, well, given that Tokyo Game Show 2022 is later this week, that’s very plausible.

Tekken 8 will be released at an unspecified date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X consoles.

Further Reading

