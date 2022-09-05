Menu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reportedly Getting AAA Game in 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 5, 2022
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is making a comeback of sorts in the gaming sector. Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games recently released Shredder's Revenge, a beat'em up game that received a strong recommendation (9/10) in Ule Lopez's review.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge brings the best of the arcades and the modern-day improvements like higher fidelity visuals and online play to magnificently bring together an amazing beat'em up that can be enjoyed by just about anyone. You will be able to enjoy this beat'em up even if you don't have any sort of investment in the IP as the game's accessible mechanics and replay value will keep you coming back to kick some bad guys out of Manhattan.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Pixel 6a Can be Turned Into a Ninja Turtle Thanks to The New Skins

Digital Eclipse and Konami Entertainment also launched the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection remaster last week. But the most exciting new project may be coming next year, at least according to news shared in the latest issue of Toy World magazine (September 2022).

Here's the excerpt from page 170:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with a new look and movie. Paramount will be launching an extensive new range of action figures and plans to expand further at the back end of the year. Collectors are being served by nostalgic gaming releases, including an already launched new retro-themed game: Shredder's Revenge. Paramount is also planning a remaster of Konami's The Cowabunga Collection at the end of the year and will launch a brand-new original Triple-A game in 2023.

That's right, a new AAA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game is said to be in production to be released next year. It's the first time we've heard of it, but if the project is indeed relatively close to release, we could hazard a guess that it might be unveiled in the coming months. Geoff Keighley's annual The Game Awards event, set to air on December 8th this year, could be the right avenue.

