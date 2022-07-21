Menu
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Slices Off an August Release Date

Nathan Birch
Jul 21, 2022
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Summer 2022 has truly been a glorious time for fans of classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brawlers. The season kicked off with the excellent TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and now Konami has announced TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection will release at the end of August. You can check out a new trailer for the compilation, below.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection gathers all the classic Turtles games developed by Konami for the arcade as well as 8-and-16-bit platforms and handhelds. A variety of new features have also been added, including online play, button remapping, save states, and the ability to rewind gameplay. Overall, you get a generous 13 games (although some are duplicates from different systems) for $40. You can check out a full listing of the games included in the collection, below.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from The Sewers (Game Boy)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection dropkicks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on August 30. What do you think? Ready to grab some Pizza Hut and start kicking some shell, or did Shredder’s Revenge satisfy your craving for Turtles action this summer?

