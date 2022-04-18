TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Pre-Orders Pop Up and the Limited Edition is Pricey

Last month Konami surprise-announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, which bundles together all their classic Turtles brawlers from the arcades through to the 16-bit era. The TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection reveal did not come with a release date (beyond a broad 2022 window), but thankfully, it seems it may be arriving soon as pre-orders have opened up at Amazon and other retailers.

Target also lists a limited-edition version of The Cowabunga CollectionTarget also lists a limited-edition version of The Cowabunga Collection, which will set you back $150 – a rather steep asking price for a bunch of games from 30 years (or more) ago. But hey, if you’ve got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, the limited edition will get you a collector's box illustrated by Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, as well as a cloth poster, acrylic diorama, enamel pin set, set of 12 trading cards, and a full color artbook. You can check out all the goodies below (click the image for full resolution).

For those who haven’t been keeping up with TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, here are the games included in the package:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back from The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. Again, as of now, only a 2022 release window has been confirmed.