TechPowerUP GPU-Z Software Supports Newer Graphics Cards and Gains LHR Detection

TechPowerUP's GPU-Z monitoring software has recently updated to version 2.42.0, opening support for newer graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 with GA104 GPU, and also support for the new Intel Alder Lake processors that have embedded graphics controllers.

The twelfth generation Core series of CPUs are expected to "have built-in Xe-LP graphics" which are processing as high as 96 Execution Units (EU). Intel's desktop models that are appearing within the next several weeks are speculated "to feature up to 32 cores."

Along with support for Intel's Alder Lake CPUs and more recent graphics cards, GPU-Z has included "detection of the Lite Hash Rate models," due to having their own individual PCI Device IDs. The newest version of GPU-Z will be able to detect the specific card during it's monitoring procedures and will label those cards that it detects with the "LHR" designation, helping users to be able to distinguish graphics cards that are not clearly marked with Lite Hash Rate on the device, even if it is labeled as such on product packaging.

Provided is the changelog for the newest GPU-Z 2.42.0 update, including the device models with the newest support of the software.

Added support for Intel Alder Lake and Tiger Lake Server

Added display of NVIDIA low hashrate status in GPU name field, e.g. “GA102 (LHR)”

Added support for new RTX 3060 variant based on GA104

Added support for resizable BAR detection on Radeon RX 5000 Series

Added command line parameter “-log”, which, when followed by a filename, sets the sensor log filename and begins logging once GPU-Z has started

Improved EVGA iCX sensor reading stability

Radeon HD 5000 Series cards will now display the ATI logo

Fixed AMD Navi 2x not showing as DirectX 12_2 compatible

Fixed crash during screenshots

Fixed crash in render test

Fixed crash on some systems while preparing Resizable BAR report

Fixed memory clock readings on some AMD APUs

Added release date for Intel Tiger Lake

Added support for NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Mobile (GA106), T1200 Mobile, GRID K340, GRID M30, Q12U-1

Added support for AMD Radeon Pro W6800X, Barco MXRT-8700

Please refer to the TechPowerUP site to download the newest GPU-Z version 2.42.0.