TechPowerUP GPU-Z v2.51.0 Now Available, Features Monitoring For 16-Pin Power Input & RTX 4080 Support

TechPowerUP has recently improved its GPU-Z tool to version 2.51.0, adding 16-Pin cable power monitoring & GeForce RTX 4080 support.

When the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was released, GPU-Z was prepared for the product's newest graphics card with full monitoring support. Today, they add support for the company's RTX 4080 GPU and some BIOs information extraction from the two most recent NVIDIA GPUs. Additionally, the company has included some predecessor graphics cards, such as the recently released RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X and GA104 variations.

Another excellent addition to the software is real-time information about power consumption from the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 series. This will allow users to see the power rising, as we have seen in the aftermath of the connector and graphics card, as well as temperature sensors for the onboard graphics memory.

Several other updates were added to the latest version of GPU-z, which we have listed below for easy access.

Added full support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Added BIOS save/upload support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090

Fixed wrong transistor count on GeForce RTX 4090

Added support for monitoring 16-pin power input

Fixed missing memory temperature on GeForce 40 Series

Fixed crash in Glenfly Advanced panel

DLSS Scan in Advanced Panel no longer starts automatically and lets you select the drives to scan first

When the "Stop" option is selected in DLSS Scan, correctly indicate that the search has stopped.

The list of Vulkan extensions is now one entry per line

The list of OpenCL extensions is now one entry per line and sorted alphabetically

Fixed negative Gather Offsets range displayed as a positive integer in Vulkan info

Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, RTX 3060 (GA104-B), MX750 A, RTX A500 Laptop, RTX A4500 Embedded, Tesla T10, Quadro K5100M (GK104-B)

For all those needing to update the newest GPU-Z for their system, you can head over to the TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.51.0 download page and install it for your new and existing NVIDIA hardware.

News Sources: TechPowerUP, GPU-Z download