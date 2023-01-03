Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs See A 10% Price Hike, 13th Gen Price Increase Imminent

Last year, Intel reported that it was planning to increase the prices of its CPUs including the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The decision was going to take effect in Q4 2022 but it looks like the price hike has finally come although it is the beginning of 2023.

Intel Starts 2023 With Up To A 10% Price Hike on 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, 13th Gen Chips To Get More Expensive Too

The price hike can already be seen on Intel's Ark website where the majority of 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs have been affected. This is still a small increase versus the 'Up To 20%' price hike that Intel has planned out for other PC components but despite that, what makes this slightly harder to digest is the fact that the price hikes make the 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup far more expensive than the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup although the latter offers better performance, more cores/threads and cache.

I'd say the other thing is we've got a good set of products coming out over the course of the second half of the year. And I think we're kind of operating with the wind at our sails in terms of product offerings in all of our businesses. And then third, we are increasing pricing, and pricing generally takes effect in the fourth quarter. We've done a fair amount of time. We also will see more pricing improvement in CCG than DCAI. They're both -- we're adjusting pricing, but the pricing is more significant in CCG. And so that also gives CCG a lift in the later part of the year. David Zinsner -- Chief Financial Officer at Intel

Based on the prices from the Intel Ark website, the Intel Core i9-13900K has been affected by the biggest price increase of +$59 US. This is still within the +10% hike range but due to the high cost that this chip already was tagged with, it has the largest cost bump. The same is the card with all the 12th Gen Alder Lake chips but it is worth pointing out that this price increase would not just be restricted to the 12th Gen chips but we will soon see them on the 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup too.

Intel's 12th Gen Updated Pricing (Q1 2023)

CPU Name Original MSRP New MSRP Price Increase Price Difference Core i9-12900K $589 US $648 US +$59 10.0% Core i9-12900KF $564 US $620 US +$56 9.93% Core i9-12900 $489 US $538 US +$49 10.0% Core i9-12900F $464 US $510 US +$46 9.91% Core i7-12700K $409 US $450 US +$41 10.0% Core i7-12700KF $384 US $422 US +$38 9.90% Core i7-12700 $339 US $373 US +$34 10.0% Core i7-12700F $314 US $345 US +$31 9.87% Core i5-12600K $289 US $318 US +$29 10.0% Core i5-12600KF $264 US $290 US +$26 9.85% Core i5-12600 $223 US $245 US +$22 9.87% Core i5-12500 $202 US $222 US +$20 9.90% Core i5-12400 $192 US $211 US +$19 9.90% Core i5-12400F $167 US $184 US +$17 10.1% Core i3-12300 $143 US $157 US +$14 9.79% Core i3-12100 $122 US $134 US +$12 9.84% Core i3-12100F $97 US $107 US +$10 10.3%

Major outlets have not yet adjusted their prices yet since the Intel Core i9-12900K can still be found for $409-$407 US at Newegg, Amazon, BestBuy & Microcenter. It is likely that this is due to the old rates and stock these were purchased at but as soon as new stock starts rolling in, we'll see the price adjustments.

We think that this price increase can potentially affect Intel's client side of the business which has made a lot of strides against AMD over the past several quarters. PC builders are still reluctant to buy the newer Ryzen 7000 CPUs and are still building PCs with Ryzen 5000 chips owing to higher costs associated not only with the CPUs but the platform itself. The upcoming Intel B760 boards that launch today will get a 10% price bump too but will still be cheaper than AMD's B650 boards which are limited to DDR5 memory support only.

News Source: Tomshardware