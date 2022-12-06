Micron Commences Shipments of 232-Layer NAND Technology With 2550 NVMe M.2 SSD Lineup

Micron has commenced shipments of its advanced 232-Layer NAND Technology which is featured on the client 2550 NVMe M.2 SSD lineup.

Micron Delivers the World’s Most Advanced Client SSD Featuring 232-Layer NAND Technology

Press Release: Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it is shipping the Micron 2550 NVMe SSD to global PC OEM customers for use in mainstream laptops and desktops. The 2550 is the world’s first client SSD to ship using NAND over 200 layers. Delivering performance that eclipses the competition1 through its density and power advantages, 2550 provides users with responsiveness and the low power consumption needed to extend battery life for work and home PCs.

“We focused on delivering a superior user experience for PC users with this SSD,” said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of the Client Storage Group at Micron. “The new 2550 SSD builds on our established and broadly adopted PCIe Gen4 architecture. It also incorporates Micron’s industry-leading 232-layer NAND and focuses on thermal architecture and power design. These capabilities deliver impressive application performance and phenomenal power savings.”

The Micron 2550 SSD enables faster, more responsive applications in mainstream PC platforms, including gaming, consumer, and business client devices. Micron’s innovations, such as predictive cache optimization, improve users’ experiences and establish new category zeniths for PCMark® 10 benchmarks.

The SSD transfers files up to 112% faster, runs office productivity applications up to 67% faster, loads major games up to 57% faster, and runs content creation applications up to 78% faster than comparable competing products. It also delivers breakneck sequential read performance of up to 5 gigabytes per second and sequential write performance of up to 4 gigabytes per second, which is 1.4 and 1.3 times faster than the previous SSD generation, respectively.

Power savings are provided through Micron's optimization of entry and exit into self-initiated energy-saving states, use of an advanced process node for the controller, and elimination of DRAM via Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. Innovations that collectively deliver battery-sipping sleep power consumption under 2.5 milliwatts, active idle power consumption under 150 milliwatts, and active power consumption below 5.5 watts. These advances enable longer battery life for daily computing needs.

“We expect PCIe Gen4 drives will remain the primary interface for notebooks and desktops into 2026,” said Greg Wong, principal analyst at Forward Insights. “Leading-edge Gen4 SSDs, such as the new Micron 2550, delivers improved user experiences and provide OEMs with an attractive storage solution for their system designs.”

The Micron 2550 SSD is available in 22x80mm, 22x42mm, and 22x30mm form factors and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacity points. These options provide system designers the flexibility to build PCs with the right mix of performance, size, weight, and capacity.