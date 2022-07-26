Menu
TEAMGROUP Launches N74V-M80 M.2 SSD With Industrial-Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 26, 2022
TEAMGROUP Launches N74V-M80 M.2 SSD With Industrial-Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling 1

TEAMGROUP has just announced the launch of its brand new N74V-M80 M.2 SSD which features industrial-Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling.

TEAMGROUP Launches Industry's First Industrial Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling M.2 SSD

Press Release: With the rise of high-performance computing (HPC), the demand for industrial product cooling has increased dramatically due to higher power requirements and heat generation in demanding industrial applications and platforms. In response, TEAMGROUP has adopted the VC (Vapor Chamber) liquid cooling technology, commonly for mobile devices, and introduced the industry's first M.2 SSD VC liquid cooling technology.

TEAMGROUP Launches N74V-M80 M.2 SSD With Industrial-Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling 2
FEATURES
  • First ever vapor chamber structure designed for High-performance industrial SSD
  • Vapor chamber liquid cooling technology vaporizes the liquid, condenses vapor, and removes the heat
  • The aluminum fin structure enhances thermal conductivity for cooling
  • Integrates heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation technologies
  • Effectively transfer and adjust the heat and reduce speed loss resulting from heat
  • Maintains SSD high-performance operation, data reading and writing time save by 75%
  • Taiwan Utility model patent (Parent No.: M626519)

The VC liquid cooling tube was redesigned from the ground up for PCIe M.2 SSD applications based on the high-speed transfer rates and heat generation patterns of high-speed PCIe M.2 SSD. The result is a liquid-cooled PCIe M.2 SSD with outstanding thermal performance that can sustain high-speed operation in harsh and dynamic industrial environments.

TEAMGROUP's N74V-M80 is an industrial-grade VC Cooling M.2 SSD that utilizes proprietary liquid cooling technology (Taiwan Utility Model Patent: M626519). Through the specially designed VC  liquid cooling tubes, cooling fluid is pumped to the heat zone of the PCIe M.2 SSD controller. Heat is then transferred to the aluminum fin heat sink with a convective design via gas-liquid phase transition to enhance thermal performance.

The N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy. TEAMGROUP's industrial control T.R.U.S.T. technology ("T" for Temperature) ensures that its PCIe M.2 SSD products maintain excellent transfer performance over a wide temperature range of -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F). In addition, the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 uses TLC Flash and supports the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe1.3 standard, providing write and read speeds of up to 3,400 and 2,500MB/s, respectively, and is suitable for industrial-grade HPC devices with adequate installation space. It can fully meet the high-speed computing needs while keeping it cool and energy-saving.

TEAMGROUP Launches N74V-M80 M.2 SSD With Industrial-Grade Vapor Chamber Cooling 3

Under temperature performance testing, the N74V-M80 SSD with its VC liquid thermal module was better at maintaining efficient data writing capability than SSDs without heat sinks at an ambient temperature of 85°C due to a delayed slowdown mechanism, reducing data write time by 75%. These features significantly improve data read/write efficiency and stability and extend product life, making it the perfect choice for a reliable and durable industrial-grade SSD upgrade.

TEAMGROUP continuously strives for innovation in the development of diverse cooling technologies so that customers can easily overcome any heating issues in harsh operating environments and enjoy superior storage performance. The company will continue to create the most reliable industrial storage solutions in response to the changing landscape and needs of the industrial storage market.

