ASUS ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Is Bundled With ROG GEN-Z.2 & A PCIe 5.0 M.2 Add-In-Card

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 18, 2022, 05:34 AM EDT
ASUS will be bundling its flagship ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme motherboard with some fancy new accessories such as a PCIe 5.0 M.2 AIC and the ROG Gen-Z.2 module, both of which will support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 SSDs.

ASUS Bundles Its Top ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Motherboard With GEN-Z.2 Module & PCIe 5.0 M.2 AIC

The ASUS ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme's ROG Gen-Z.2 module features two M.2 slots on both sides, with one side offering support for the PCIe Gen 4 speed and the other seeing the boost for PCIe Gen 5 speed. The two slots provide a total length of 110mm solid state drives, but the PCIe Gen 5 slot gets a dedicated passive heatsink cooler to assist in cooling more robust PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.

The new card is fashioned in an all-black finish to match the same colors as the Asus' ROG Crosshair motherboards. The colors of the ROG Gen-Z.2 should help users look for a streamlined look, while the DDR5 modules will stand apart from the atypical bulky M.2 cards. It will be placed perpendicularly to the installed DDR5 memory slots to see placement to the right of the supported motherboards.

Image source: @momomo_us on Twitter

The new ROG X670E Crosshair card will have an added heatsink that will also enhance the cooling performance of M.2 solid-state drives sitting in the Gen 5 slot compared to SSDs that sit within the motherboard in a standard fashion. The heatsink has immediate access to airflow from the front intake fans of most computer cases and is assisted by the exhaust from a cooler located in the CPU towers.

The ASUS ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Gen 5 M.2 SSD riser card will increase the X670E Crosshair Extreme's M.2 storage capacity, allowing the card to stretch the board's M.2 slot capacity from two to four, supporting PCIe Gen 5. More PCIe Gen 5 SSDs will soon start arriving, seeing launch dates as soon as next month.

News Sources: Momomo_US , Republic of Gamers by ASUS , Toms Hardware

