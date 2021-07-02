Take-Two Acquires French Facial Animation Studio Dynamixyz

It seems like we're now getting acquisition news almost on a daily basis in the gaming industry, and this time it's Take-Two acquiring the privately held French company Dynamixyz. Founded in 2010, Dynamixyz has developed a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning.

Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing for Take-Two, stated:

Take-Two Will Release 4 “Core” Games Before Next April, Including a New Gearbox Title

Dynamixyz's revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two's world-class publishing and development structure. Gaspard and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room. We're thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions.

Gaspard Breton, CEO of Dynamixyz, added:

We’re very excited to join the Take-Two family and become an exclusive partner to their immensely talented studios and teams around the world. Having worked with Rockstar Games and 2K, we know firsthand Take-Two's commitment to creative excellence and welcome the opportunity to leverage our tools and technology to help them to achieve that goal and to captivate and engage audiences further.

As you can see in the demo reel below, Dynamixyz technology was used in many games, movies, and TV series, such as Avengers: Endgame, Love, Death & Robots, NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption 2, Ghost of Tsushima, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and a recent Far Cry 6 trailer.

The team of 15+ professionals will operate as an independent division within Take-Two, lending its expertise exclusively to its publishing labels and game studios. Financial terms were not disclosed.