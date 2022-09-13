Fire Emblem Engage Announced for Nintendo Switch With a January 2023 Release Date

A new entry in the Fire Emblem series, called Fire Emblem Engage has been announced today with a January 2023 release date.

Revealed during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, the next entry in the series will see the return of characters from previous entries in the series. The game will release on Nintendo Switch on January 20th, 2023 worldwide. You can check out the game in action in the announcement trailer below.

Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!

Use hero-summoning strategies to defeat an ancient threat in a brand-new Fire Emblem game . Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story.

A Collector's edition called Divine Edition has also been announced today, including a few additional goodies like a steelbook, art cards, poster, and artbook.

Fire Emblem Engage launches on Nintendo Switch on January 20th worldwide. We will keep you updated on the next entry in the series as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.