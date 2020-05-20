System Shock 3 Development Seemingly Taken Over by Tencent, Nightdive Still Series Owner

System Shock 3 has been a somewhat confusing project right from the get-go and now the game’s development has taken another odd turn. While the System Shock IP is currently owned by Nightdive Studios, who are working on various remasters and remakes of the original games, SS3 is (or was) the work of OtherSide Entertainment. Unfortunately, despite having some big names on board, including industry legend Warren Spector, OtherSide seemed to struggle to live up to the System Shock legacy and earlier this year word emerged that most of the studio’s employees had been let go.

Well, today OtherSide Entertainment emerged again to announced that System Shock 3 will be “taken forward” by Chinese mega publisher Tencent…

System Shock 3 Isn’t Dead Yet, According to OtherSide Employee

We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the System Shock franchise forward. As a smaller Indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent’s deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights.

Well, that’s a rather vague statement. Will OtherSide or any of its employees, such as Spector, still be involved in System Shock 3? We don’t know. One thing we do know, is Tencent hasn’t acquired the System Shock IP – that still belongs to Nightdive according to the company’s CEO Stephen Kick.

@Nibellion Nightdive owns the System Shock franchise and IP, please don't spread misinformation. — Stephen Kick (@pripyatbeast) May 20, 2020

So, I guess Tencent is just stepping into to develop System Shock 3 without actually purchasing the IP? That seems like awfully strange move for the biggest video game publisher in the world. I’d love some clarification on what exactly is going on here, but given the murkiness that seems to surround System Shock 3 at all times, I bet we don’t get any for a while.

What do you think? Still anticipating System Shock 3? Or is it time to let this dream die?