Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Joins Tencent Games

Former PlayStation President and CEO, Shawn Layden, has joined Tencent Games as Strategic Advisor.

Layden announced his new position at the Chinese gaming company through a LinkedIn update some hours ago.

“I am delighted to share that I have recently joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor”, Layden writes. “In this new role, I hope to advise, assist, and support the team at Tencent as they deepen their activities and commitments within the industry to which I've devoted the majority of my career. We are at an epoch-defining moment in gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible roads ahead but only a few are profound, broadening, inclusive, edifying, inspiring, and/or sustainable. I am thrilled to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity.”

An interesting new position for sure, especially since Tencent and Sony are considered the largest gaming companies in the world.

Layden joined Sony back in 1987 as a Communications Assistant. In 1996 he fulfilled a job as a Producer on International Software Development. In 1999 he was promoted to Vice President of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) – a position he fulfilled until 2007 when he was appointed President of Sony Computer Entertainment Japan (SCEJ). In 2010, Layden became Chief Operating Officer at Sony Network Entertainment before being promoted to President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) in 2014. Alongside his position as President and CEO, Layden also acted as Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios until his departure from Sony in 2019.

“It is with great emotion that we announce that Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will be departing SIE”, Sony wrote back in 2019. “His visionary leadership will be greatly missed. We wish him success in future endeavors and are deeply grateful for his years of service. Thanks for everything, Shawn!”

Quite the career at Sony for sure and we’re really interested in what Layden can accomplish at Tencent.