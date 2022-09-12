Menu
Ubisoft Could Still Partner with Other Companies After Tencent Deal

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 12, 2022
Tencent Ubisoft

Ubisoft is still free to partner with other companies after the Tencent deal, said company founder and CEO Yves Guillemot while speaking to Reuters.

That was a big negotiation with Tencent. Our first intention is to own our destiny.

We remain totally independent and we can act with any outside company if we want to. We can do whatever we want.

Following the first rumors that leaked on the Web in early August, the two companies confirmed last week that Tencent make a $300 million investment in Guillemot Bros., the holding company that owns the largest stake in Ubisoft.

At the time, Yves Guillemot stated:

The expansion of the concert with Tencent further reinforces Ubisoft’s core shareholding around its founders and provides the company with the stability essential for its long-term development.

In a context where platforms and business models are converging, this transaction, which validates our strategy and highlights the strong intrinsic value of the assets we have built over the long term, is excellent news for our teams, gamers, and shareholders. Tencent is a key shareholder partner for many of the industry’s leaders, who have created some of the most outstanding video games. This transaction reinforces our ability to create strong value over the coming years.

For its part, Tencent President Martin Lau added:

The team at Ubisoft has shown an impressive ability to consistently create world-class entertainment along with a diverse portfolio of brands that include some of the most successful franchises in the industry. We are excited to expand our engagement with the founders, the Guillemot family, as Ubisoft continues to develop immersive game experiences, and to bring some of Ubisoft’s most well-known AAA franchises to mobile. This agreement also aligns with our philosophy to invest alongside creative founders with full confidence that they will lead their companies to new heights.

