Surgeon Simulator 2 Giveaway – Bossa Supports the Surgeons

Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread) are doing something I'll always be in favour of. What is that? Well, that's supporting key workers. I'm glad you asked. Much like the Games for Carers initiative earlier this year, Bossa Studios are looking to support those working in the health service. In respect of this, they'll be giving away Surgeon Simulator 2 in a new initiative. This initiative is called the NHS: National Handout of Surgeon Simulator initiative or NHSNHSS, because of course!

This giveaway is valid from today until the 21st of October. During this time, any member of the NHS can visit http://nhs.surgeonsim.com/ to claim their free copy of Surgeon Simulator 2. All that's needed to make this claim is a valid email address.

What better way to enjoy your downtime from working in a hospital than playing a game where you're in a hospital? With how fun the game is, I can't think of much better.

Henrique Olifers, the CEO at Bossa Studios has this to say:

At Bossa, we’ve always envisioned Surgeon Simulator 2 as a valuable training tool for NHS workers to hone their healthcare skills! The Surgeon Simulator 2 community is frankly rubbish at saving Bob, so we think our players need to be shown how it’s really done.

Working with Bossa Studios on this initiative is Dr Idris Morgan. He goes by the name Dr Mim on YouTube, where he has played Surgeon Simulator 2. Dr Morgan had this to say:

Surgeon Simulator 2 is absolutely NOT a viable medical training tool. However, I do enjoy playing video games in my spare time and I'm confident medical professionals around the world will find Bossa's interpretation of medicine, and the possibility of five-second heart-transplants, very amusing.

Another push by Bossa Studios to help support the NHS is an upcoming speed-running event. This is coming up on the 15th of October, 10:00 BST. During this event, a number of players - including real doctors - will be doing a 24-hour fundraiser to help raise money for MRI facilities in the North Lincolnshire NHS Trust. I'll tune in, I'd even play given the chance. I'd lose, but I'd try.

If you want to get your hands on and start performing surgery, you can pick up Surgeon Simulator 2 on the Epic Games Store for £19.99/$24.99. All I can say is that I enjoy Surgeon Simulator 2. It's got the madcap humour of the first but with a much larger area and more things to do. It's also one of the few games I enjoy playing online, the game getting truly frantic at points.