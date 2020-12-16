Surface Pro X with SQ1 and SQ2 Chips Receive New Updates

Microsoft has released a number of firmware updates for its Surface Pro X devices. This latest set of updates is available for the original Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ1 chipset, and the more recent variant with SQ2.

The following updates are available for Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1220.0 Improves device stability when resumes from sleep. Surface 0953 Fw Update – Firmware 2.12.139.0 Improves Surface Pen inking. Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extension 2.9.139.0 Improves Surface Pen inking. Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices 2.10.139.0 Address system bugcheck. Surface Panel - Monitor 4.28.139.0 Improves the device color profile performance. Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.205.140.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver - Extension 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.

Updates are also available for Surface Pro X devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters 26.18.1250.0 Improves graphics performance and stability. Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1220.0 Improves device stability when resumes from sleep. Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1260.0 Improves the Eye Contact feature and improves stability. Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1120.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1260.0 Improves Wi-Fi network stability. Surface Panel - Monitor 4.28.139.0 Improves the device color profile performance. Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1260.0 Optimizes power performance and stability. Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.309.139.0 Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability. Surface UEFI – Firmware 3.530.140.0 Improves system stability.

All of these will be delivered through one update titled "Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update" in Windows Update. Do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to this support page.