Surface Pro X with SQ1 and SQ2 Chips Receive New Updates
Microsoft has released a number of firmware updates for its Surface Pro X devices. This latest set of updates is available for the original Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ1 chipset, and the more recent variant with SQ2.
The following updates are available for Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters
|1.0.1220.0
|Surface 0953 Fw Update – Firmware
|2.12.139.0
|Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extension
|2.9.139.0
|Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices
|2.10.139.0
|Surface Panel - Monitor
|4.28.139.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|7.205.140.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver - Extension
|5.5.0.0
Updates are also available for Surface Pro X devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update
|Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters
|26.18.1250.0
|Qualcomm(R) Bus Device
|1.0.1220.0
|Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP
|1.0.1260.0
|Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device
|1.0.1120.0
|Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters
|1.0.1260.0
|Surface Panel - Monitor
|4.28.139.0
|Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device
|1.0.1260.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|14.309.139.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|3.530.140.0
All of these will be delivered through one update titled "Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update" in Windows Update. Do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to this support page.
