  ⋮  

Surface Pro X with SQ1 and SQ2 Chips Receive New Updates

By
Submit
Surface Pro X firmware updates

Microsoft has released a number of firmware updates for its Surface Pro X devices. This latest set of updates is available for the original Surface Pro X with the Microsoft SQ1 chipset, and the more recent variant with SQ2.

The following updates are available for Surface Pro X with SQ2 processor running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, or greater.

Age of Empires II: DE is Getting a New Expansion, Adds 2 Civilizations, 3 Campaigns, More

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1220.0
  • Improves device stability when resumes from sleep.
Surface 0953 Fw Update – Firmware 2.12.139.0
  • Improves Surface Pen inking.
Surface Pen Cfu Over BleLc Extn Package - Extension 2.9.139.0
  • Improves Surface Pen inking.
Qualcomm(R) USBC UCSI Participant – System devices 2.10.139.0
  • Address system bugcheck.
Surface Panel - Monitor 4.28.139.0
  • Improves the device color profile performance.
Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.205.140.0
  • Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver - Extension 5.5.0.0
  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.

Updates are also available for Surface Pro X devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update
Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU - Display adapters 26.18.1250.0
  • Improves graphics performance and stability.
Qualcomm(R) Bus Device 1.0.1220.0
  • Improves device stability when resumes from sleep.
Qualcomm(R) Hexagon (TM) 690 DSP 1.0.1260.0
  • Improves the Eye Contact feature and improves stability.
Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device 1.0.1120.0
  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 1.0.1260.0
  • Improves Wi-Fi network stability.
Surface Panel - Monitor 4.28.139.0
  • Improves the device color profile performance.
Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device 1.0.1260.0
  • Optimizes power performance and stability.
Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.309.139.0
  • Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability.
Surface UEFI – Firmware 3.530.140.0
  • Improves system stability.

All of these will be delivered through one update titled "Microsoft Corporation – System Hardware Update" in Windows Update. Do note that firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. For more details, head over to this support page.

- Microsoft will soon allow you to uninstall Snipping Tool

Submit

Related