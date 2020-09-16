Surface Pro X 2 Could Arrive Later This Year With Microsoft’s SQ2 Chip, Along With a New Color Model

Microsoft unveiled its ARM-based Surface Pro X during October last year, and it looks like the software giant is in the midst of preparing its successor, which we’ll refer to as the Surface Pro X 2 for now. Apart from a beefier chipset, it also looks like Microsoft will be introducing a new finish for this portable machine but how well will its software run, that is something we’ll find out in the coming months.

Surface Pro X 2’s SQ2 Chip Will Likely Be Based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2

Information published by Windows Central talks about the arrival of the Surface Pro X 2, with the announcement likely happening during October this year. Where the Surface Pro X featuring Microsoft’s SQ1 chip that was based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx, it’s more than possible that the SQ2 processor possibly running in the Surface Pro X 2 will be based on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8cx and in addition to sporting a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, there’s also Wi-Fi 6 support added. Now keep in mind that the SQ1 processor was running at a higher clock speed compared to the Snapdragon 8cx’s CPU. With that out of the way, it’s certainly possible that the SQ2 chip is also running at a higher clock speed. With this configuration, the Surface Pro X 2 will gain 5G connectivity support, with the ability to connect to both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks.

Apart from the change in internals, Microsoft is reportedly working on a new finish for the Surface Pro X 2. According to the details, the Surface Pro X 2 may arrive in the platinum color variant and keep in mind that this version is reserved for the Surface Pro family armed with Intel processors. Since are no talks about any design change, it’s highly likely that Microsoft sticks to the same thin form factor, but let us hope that the company is able to polish the software too before the Windows 10 slate is available to purchase.

News Source: Windows Central