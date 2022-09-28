Menu
Company

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full 12.0.0 Patch Notes Revealed

Francesco De Meo
Sep 28, 2022, 08:20 AM EDT
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is getting updated to version 12.0.0 tomorrow, and full details on the patch have been shared online today.

The new patch, which is going live tomorrow on both PC and Nintendo Switch, will introduce new story elements, such as new monsters and quests, new weapons and armor, a new layered equipment system for weapons, new Guild Card awards, and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Resident Evil Village Director Comments on First and Third Person View; Both Will Be Considered for Future Entries in the Series

New Story Elements

  • New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.
  • New afflicted monsters and a new Risen elder dragon have been added to the game.
  • New quests have been added.
  • The Anomaly Research Level cap has been raised.
  • The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.
  • A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.
  • Added the ability to view all of the various quest details for an Anomaly Investigation when you join via a Join Request.
  • New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.
  • A layered equipment system has been added for weapons.
  • New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.

New System Elements

  • New Guild Card awards and titles have been added.
  • You can now choose to display or hide “Fixed Items” in your item bar (Whetstone, Close-range Coating, Normal Ammo 1, Throwing Kunai, and BBQ Spit).
  • New Badges of Heroes have been added.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 12.0.0 patch will also introduce balance tweaks and fixes for all weapon types, as detailed below:

  • It is now easier to transition into a crouch after stopping in place after a sheathed dash.
  • Long Sword: Made it easier for the follow-up attacks from Harvest Moon to hit a large monster when it moves far in a short amount of time.
  • Long Sword: Fixed an issue where the effect from Harvest Moon would linger if, while the Harvest Moon effect is active, you use a Radial Menu shortcut to use an item and then draw your weapon in the middle of the animation.
  • Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where, when your Demon Gauge is full and you are in Demon Mode or Feral Demon Mode, taking damage during the Swap Evade that triggers from level 2 of the skill Redirection would unintentionally cancel Archdemon Mode.
  • Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where performing a Switch Skill Swap during Demon Mode or Feral Demon Mode would activate two heal effects when the Dango Shifter skill is active.
  • Lance: Fixed an issue where the Lance could not be properly sheathed at certain times after coming to a stop with your weapon drawn.
  • Hammer: Fixed an issue where using Spinning Bludgeon: Charge and then dodging an attack with Charge Switch would not trigger the Bladescale Hone skill properly.
  • Hunting Horn: Fixed an issue where follow-up attacks from Silkbind Shockwave would trigger status buildup visual effects despite the attacks not having a buildup effect.
  • Switch Axe: Fixed an issue where Zero Sum Discharge Finisher might sometimes trigger in an incorrect location.
  • Charge Blade: It is now easier to combo from a Sword: Shield Thrust into an Axe: Amped Element Discharge.
  • Charge Blade: Fixed an issue where a successful hit with Air Dash would keep you immune to flinching for the duration of the action, but the damage reduction would end prematurely.
  • Insect Glaive: Fixed an issue where, rarely, using Recall Kinsect right before fainting would mistakenly make the health gauge appear as though you still had health remaining (as though the health recovery had activated in time) at the moment you fainted.
  • Light Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the increased damage effect from Quickstep Evade would not trigger properly when performing a Mech Silkbind Shot too quickly after a Quickstep Evade.
  • Light Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the Type 2 setting in Directional Control Settings would not work correctly when using the Fanning Maneuver skill.
  • Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where single shots performed with fast, repeated inputs would result in an erratic rate of fire when the Crouching Shot skill is equipped.
  • Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where you could not fire your weapon right after using Tackle to cancel a Free Silkbind Glide when the Crouching Shot skill is equipped.
  • Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the sound of certain heavy bowguns’ shots would change depending on which custom mods it has equipped.

The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak patch will also bring Buddies, Followers, monsters fixes, and more. The full patch notes can be found on the game's official website.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the expansion by checking out my review.

Products mentioned in this post

Monster Hunter Rise
USD 30
Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order