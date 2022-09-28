Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full 12.0.0 Patch Notes Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is getting updated to version 12.0.0 tomorrow, and full details on the patch have been shared online today.

The new patch, which is going live tomorrow on both PC and Nintendo Switch, will introduce new story elements, such as new monsters and quests, new weapons and armor, a new layered equipment system for weapons, new Guild Card awards, and more.

New Story Elements

New System Elements

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 12.0.0 patch will also introduce balance tweaks and fixes for all weapon types, as detailed below:

The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak patch will also bring Buddies, Followers, monsters fixes, and more. The full patch notes can be found on the game's official website.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the expansion by checking out my review.