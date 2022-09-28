Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full 12.0.0 Patch Notes Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is getting updated to version 12.0.0 tomorrow, and full details on the patch have been shared online today.
The new patch, which is going live tomorrow on both PC and Nintendo Switch, will introduce new story elements, such as new monsters and quests, new weapons and armor, a new layered equipment system for weapons, new Guild Card awards, and more.
New Story Elements
- New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.
- New afflicted monsters and a new Risen elder dragon have been added to the game.
- New quests have been added.
- The Anomaly Research Level cap has been raised.
- The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.
- A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.
- Added the ability to view all of the various quest details for an Anomaly Investigation when you join via a Join Request.
- New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.
- A layered equipment system has been added for weapons.
- New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.
New System Elements
- New Guild Card awards and titles have been added.
- You can now choose to display or hide “Fixed Items” in your item bar (Whetstone, Close-range Coating, Normal Ammo 1, Throwing Kunai, and BBQ Spit).
- New Badges of Heroes have been added.
The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak 12.0.0 patch will also introduce balance tweaks and fixes for all weapon types, as detailed below:
- It is now easier to transition into a crouch after stopping in place after a sheathed dash.
- Long Sword: Made it easier for the follow-up attacks from Harvest Moon to hit a large monster when it moves far in a short amount of time.
- Long Sword: Fixed an issue where the effect from Harvest Moon would linger if, while the Harvest Moon effect is active, you use a Radial Menu shortcut to use an item and then draw your weapon in the middle of the animation.
- Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where, when your Demon Gauge is full and you are in Demon Mode or Feral Demon Mode, taking damage during the Swap Evade that triggers from level 2 of the skill Redirection would unintentionally cancel Archdemon Mode.
- Dual Blades: Fixed an issue where performing a Switch Skill Swap during Demon Mode or Feral Demon Mode would activate two heal effects when the Dango Shifter skill is active.
- Lance: Fixed an issue where the Lance could not be properly sheathed at certain times after coming to a stop with your weapon drawn.
- Hammer: Fixed an issue where using Spinning Bludgeon: Charge and then dodging an attack with Charge Switch would not trigger the Bladescale Hone skill properly.
- Hunting Horn: Fixed an issue where follow-up attacks from Silkbind Shockwave would trigger status buildup visual effects despite the attacks not having a buildup effect.
- Switch Axe: Fixed an issue where Zero Sum Discharge Finisher might sometimes trigger in an incorrect location.
- Charge Blade: It is now easier to combo from a Sword: Shield Thrust into an Axe: Amped Element Discharge.
- Charge Blade: Fixed an issue where a successful hit with Air Dash would keep you immune to flinching for the duration of the action, but the damage reduction would end prematurely.
- Insect Glaive: Fixed an issue where, rarely, using Recall Kinsect right before fainting would mistakenly make the health gauge appear as though you still had health remaining (as though the health recovery had activated in time) at the moment you fainted.
- Light Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the increased damage effect from Quickstep Evade would not trigger properly when performing a Mech Silkbind Shot too quickly after a Quickstep Evade.
- Light Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the Type 2 setting in Directional Control Settings would not work correctly when using the Fanning Maneuver skill.
- Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where single shots performed with fast, repeated inputs would result in an erratic rate of fire when the Crouching Shot skill is equipped.
- Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where you could not fire your weapon right after using Tackle to cancel a Free Silkbind Glide when the Crouching Shot skill is equipped.
- Heavy Bowgun: Fixed an issue where the sound of certain heavy bowguns’ shots would change depending on which custom mods it has equipped.
The new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak patch will also bring Buddies, Followers, monsters fixes, and more. The full patch notes can be found on the game's official website.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the expansion by checking out my review.
