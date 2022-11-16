Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 Brings New Fights and Fuzzy Weapons This Month

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3 has locked down a November release date, and there’s plenty for players to look forward to. While there are no completely new creatures this time around, we do get Risen forms of Kushala Daora and Teostra and the twisted Chaotic Gore Magala. Other additions include fuzzy plushie-style layered weapons and a whole lot of new quests. Check out the overview trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 3, below.

Here’s a bit more info about what to expect from Title Update 3…

New Monsters

Chaotic Gore Magala - Gore Magala that have fallen into chaos, having been denied their evolution into Shagaru Magala. They maintain their original power, while possessing the potential of Shagaru Magala, making them incredibly unstable. Sometimes this leads them to fall into a state of anguish and violence. When attacking their prey, they repeatedly fold and unfurl their wings, as if to show their internal struggle with their own form.

- Gore Magala that have fallen into chaos, having been denied their evolution into Shagaru Magala. They maintain their original power, while possessing the potential of Shagaru Magala, making them incredibly unstable. Sometimes this leads them to fall into a state of anguish and violence. When attacking their prey, they repeatedly fold and unfurl their wings, as if to show their internal struggle with their own form. Risen Teostra - Risen Teostra are elder dragons that have found a way to overcome their affliction. By suppressing the Qurio virus, they have gained great strength and new abilities. While clad in flame, Risen Teostra unleash more dust creating a non-stop barrage of explosions until everything in the vicinity has been turned to ashes.

- Risen Teostra are elder dragons that have found a way to overcome their affliction. By suppressing the Qurio virus, they have gained great strength and new abilities. While clad in flame, Risen Teostra unleash more dust creating a non-stop barrage of explosions until everything in the vicinity has been turned to ashes. Risen Kushala Daora - Risen Kushala Daora are elder dragons that have found a way to overcome their affliction. By suppressing the Qurio virus, they have gained great strength and new abilities. They command destructive storms, easily cornering their prey with a more varied arsenal of attacks than their regular counterparts.

Anomaly Research Quests

A7-star quests are now available! Anomaly Investigations now go all the way up to Lv. 200! New features for Qurious Crafting!

New layered weapons are now available!

We've added the Stuffed Monster Series of 14 layered weapons! Pick your favorite weapon design to spice up your hunting life!

Follower Quests

You can now take Followers with you on almost all Master Rank quests, including Anomaly Quests and Anomaly Investigations.

New original character voice: Kagami

Kagami, a new original character voice, is now available as free DLC!

Event Quests

Complete Event Quests to gain special rewards!

You’ll need to own the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion to gain access to the Title Update 3 additions, but if you do, the new content is largely free. That said, some content, like those fuzzy layered weapons, are paid DLC.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be played on PC and Switch. Title Update 3 drops on November 24.