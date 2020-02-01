Get Stunning Smartphones Under $200 – List Includes Huawei Honor 8X, Redmi Note 8, Mi A3, More

If you're looking to get your hands on a stunning smartphone for yourself, then you have come to the right place. Our list includes smartphones available under $200. So if your budget is tight or you're willing to save some bucks, choose one of our options. Our list includes the stunning Xiaomi Mi A3, Honor 8X, and more.

These Stunning Smartphones Under $200 Are Available for a Limited Time Only

Do take note that the options available on our list are also available on discount so be sure to avail it as soon as you can. if you fail to do so, the price will revert back to its original model. In addition, choose the one that best fits your needs.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 is a stunning option as part of our smartphones under $200. It comes with the amazing build quality and a stunning display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at $195.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Huawei Honor 8X

Huawei Honor 8X comes with a pretty neat design and a Red color. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is available at $179.99 as part of our list of smartphones under $200. Head over to this link to get it.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note is one of the best options on our list of smartphones under $200. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity. It is available at $199.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Cubot P30

Cubot P30 is the cheapest option on our list of smartphones under $200. Itis powered by the Helio P23 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is available at $115.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list smartphones under $200. If you're interested in getting one for yourself, be sure to get it as soon as you can. If you fail to do so the prices will revert back to its original model. Moreover, also check out our discount on the Eken H6S Action camera.

Which smartphone under $200 are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.