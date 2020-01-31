Get This 4K Sports Action Camera With 30M Waterproof Capabilities at Just $75.98

If you're someone who loves adventures and wants to get your hands on a good action camera, then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the Eken H6S in-store that comes with a bunch of high-end features. In addition, the action camera is available at a massive discount for a limited time only. Scroll down for more details on the product.

Eken H6S 4K Action Camera Available at Just $75.98 - Get it Now

Take note that the price drop is only applicable for a limited time. So it would be wise for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the price would revert back to its original model. Now, let's get down to see some more details on the Eken H6S action camera.

The Eken H6S features a pretty compact design that you can just mount on the proper gear. The camera sensor is great that features ultra HD 4K video recording, powerful A12 chip to handle all the processing needs, 30M waterproofing so you can record videos underwater and a lot more.

It comes in the Black color option and you can get your hands on the Eken H6S action camera right now. Check out the feature-list for more details.

Main Features 1.Featuring 4K30/4K25 EIS/2.7K30 EIS/1080p60 EIS/1080p30 EIS video resolution and 14MP photo, the EKEN H6s 4K video camera allows you to take professional quality video from anywhere you wish.

2.Wifi Sports Underwater Camera With HDMI: Just download the Ez iCam App on your iOS or Android phone and connect with this action camera. It lets you control your camera remotely. Features include full camera control, live preview, photo playback and sharing of select content and more. HDMI Port allows connection for television playback. 3.EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization): Built-in EIS with 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer detects position and motion changes. When the 4K EIS video camera tilts, moves, shakes, or experiences impact, the sensors use image cross-border compensation algorithm to compensate the change and produce stable videos. 4.100ft Waterproof Camera + 2-inch Ips Screen + 0.95-Inch Status Screen. More

The Eken H6S is available at an 11 percent discount, which makes the price drop down to just $75.98.

