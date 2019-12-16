Street Fighter V DLC Character Seth Announced; New Update Including V-Skill II, Gill Now Live

A new Street Fighter V DLC character has been revealed following the Grand Finals at Capcom Cup 2019.

The new character is Seth, the main villain of the Street Fighter IV games. The character comes with a new female look and a lot of scary techniques that will make him a force to be reckoned with. The character will launch alongside the Champion Edition in February.

It’s time for Seth, the boss character from Street Fighter IV, to return and bring his kingdom of chaos to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! A master move mimicker, Seth constantly seeks new data from the fiercest fighters in the world and has the unique ability to steal moves from an opponent. Seth takes form when Street Fighter V: Champion Edition releases on February 14, 2020!

A new update has also been released a few hours ago on PC and PlayStation 4. The update adds support for DLC character Gill as well as V-Skill II for all characters and plenty of balance changes. The full update notes can be found on the Capcom CFN website.

The current version of Street Fighter V is the Arcade Edition, which added more single-player content, such as an extensive Arcade Mode.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition finally brings the fight to everybody. Whether you want to button mash with friends, prove your skills to the world, or just engage in some low-stakes solo fighting, Arcade Edition has you covered. If you’ve been holding out until now, it’s time to step up to the streets.

Street Fighter V is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The Champion Edition, which will include the full character roster as well as over 200 costumes and 34 stages, will be released on February 14th.