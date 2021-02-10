Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Free Trial Is Now Live on the PlayStation Store

A free Street Fighter V: Champion Edition trial version is now live on the PlayStation Store, allowing players to try out the game for free.

The trial version, which will be live from today until February 25th, grants access to all the content available in the full version, such as 40 fighters and multiple play modes. A PlayStation Plus subscription is required to play the online modes.

The launch of the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition free trial comes right before tomorrow's livestream that will showcase the next DLC characters Dan and Rose, the new balance changes, and everything else that will be included in the Winter Update.

Joining the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition as part of the game's fifth season together with Dan and Rose will be Oro from the Street Fighter III, Akira from Rival Schools, and a yet to be confirmed final character.

- Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won’t stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 Akira - First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021

- First introduced in Capcom’s 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 ???? – You may also remember we previously said there would be five characters for Season V… but we’re not quite ready to announce our fifth yet. Stay tuned for info on that later on!

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.