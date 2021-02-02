Street Fighter v Winter Update Livestream Announced for Next Week

More information on the next major Street Fighter V update, which is set to introduce a new gameplay mechanic, will be coming next week.

Today, Capcom confirmed that a new livestream will detail not only the update but also the next DLC character, Dan, on February 11th. The livestream will be aired at 9:00 AM PST on the Capcom Fighters Twitch channel.

The #SFV Winter Update show is coming your way! Join us and special guests for updates on Season 5, Dan, a new gameplay mechanic, eSports news and more! #SFVWinterUpdate 🔔 https://t.co/Go1l4amv9f

📆 Feb 11, 2021

🕘 9:00AM PST pic.twitter.com/kWrLS4Zi8w — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) February 2, 2021

The Street Fighter V Winter Update and the release of Dan will kick-off the game's final season. Rose, Oro, Akira from Rival Schools, and a yet to be confirmed character will join the roster following Dan in the coming months.

Street Fighter V is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.