Stray First Person Mod on PC Allows For Even More Immersion

A Stray First Person mod has been released, allowing PC players to experience the game from a cat’s view.

Released last week for PC and PlayStation platforms, the third-person cat title from BlueTwelve Studio is quite the immersive and atmospheric adventure. It allows cat fans to play as their favorite domestic cat in an ancient mystery. Thanks to modder ‘Jessica Natalia’ we now have a first-person mod, however, that makes the title even more immersive.

It’s a fairly no-nonsense mod that does what can be expected although there are still some minor bugs. Still, it’s a must-have mod for those who want to experience Stray from behind a cat’s eyes. We’ve included a video and some screenshots from the mod in action down below:

Those interested can download the Stray First-Person mod here. Be sure to follow the installation instructions as provided on the page.

Here's what our very own Nathan Birch had to say about this appealing cat adventure: