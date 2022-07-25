Stray First Person Mod on PC Allows For Even More Immersion

A Stray First Person mod has been released, allowing PC players to experience the game from a cat’s view.
Released last week for PC and PlayStation platforms, the third-person cat title from BlueTwelve Studio is quite the immersive and atmospheric adventure. It allows cat fans to play as their favorite domestic cat in an ancient mystery. Thanks to modder ‘Jessica Natalia’ we now have a first-person mod, however, that makes the title even more immersive.
It’s a fairly no-nonsense mod that does what can be expected although there are still some minor bugs. Still, it’s a must-have mod for those who want to experience Stray from behind a cat’s eyes. We’ve included a video and some screenshots from the mod in action down below:
Those interested can download the Stray First-Person mod here. Be sure to follow the installation instructions as provided on the page.
Here's what our very own Nathan Birch had to say about this appealing cat adventure:
Ultimately, while your mileage may vary, I most enjoyed Stray during its more relaxed adventure-game-style chapters that see you exploring a pair of bustling robot neighborhoods. The puzzles in these sections follow a certain obscure old-school logic and the game doesn’t always provide you with a ton of explicit guidance, but you shouldn’t get too frustrated figuring things out, as these areas are relatively small. They’re also very fun to explore. The level of lavish detail found in this game’s world is kind of astounding. Everywhere you go is packed with minutia specific to this mechanized world and the particular robot characters that inhabit the apartment, store, bar, or area you’re exploring. Secrets can be found around every corner, some of which you can collect for the sake of unlocking achievements, some of which are just there for your edification.
All of this is brought to life with some truly gorgeous visuals. Again, it’s kind of amazing what’s been achieved here given Stray was made by a core team of around a dozen people. Every inch of this game is bursting with color, detail, and loving little touches. Stray doesn’t feature ray tracing yet, but its reflections are impressive nonetheless, and while it's unclear if HDR is supported, colors popped as brightly on my TV as many games that officially advertise the feature. Of course, it goes without saying that Stray’s feline protagonist is a star, thanks to wonderfully nuanced true-to-life animations. Levels are also packed with all manner of fun little interactive touches – knock bottles off ledges, interrupt a mahjong game, or curl up in one of the game’s many cozy napping spots.
