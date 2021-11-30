Starfield The Endless Pursuit Video Showcases New Concept Art and More

A new Starfield video has been shared today, providing a new look at some of the game's concept art and more.

The Endless Pursuit video features Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder, and Art Director Matt Carofano as they discuss how Bethesda is looking to the future with Starfield. Shown during the video are new pieces of never-seen-before concept art.

Join Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder and Art Director Matt Carofano as they discuss how Bethesda Game Studios’ ambitions, passions and history have shaped the studio and how they are looking to the future with Starfield . Keep an eye out in the coming months for more episodes of ‘Into the Starfield.’

This isn't the first time this month we have been given a new look at Starfield's concept art, as more pieces of art were showcased at the end of the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Fan Celebration and Concert.

Starfield releases on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 11th, 2022.