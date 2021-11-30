Starfield The Endless Pursuit Video Showcases New Concept Art and More
A new Starfield video has been shared today, providing a new look at some of the game's concept art and more.
The Endless Pursuit video features Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder, and Art Director Matt Carofano as they discuss how Bethesda is looking to the future with Starfield. Shown during the video are new pieces of never-seen-before concept art.
Join Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder and Art Director Matt Carofano as they discuss how Bethesda Game Studios’ ambitions, passions and history have shaped the studio and how they are looking to the future with Starfield . Keep an eye out in the coming months for more episodes of ‘Into the Starfield.’
This isn't the first time this month we have been given a new look at Starfield's concept art, as more pieces of art were showcased at the end of the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Fan Celebration and Concert.
Starfield releases on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 11th, 2022.
Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War.
Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter