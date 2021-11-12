Starfield Concept Art and an Early Taste of the Game’s Epic Score Shared by Bethesda

Yesterday Bethesda celebrated Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary with a concert performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, but the most noteworthy moment of the show was actually dedicated to Starfield. Near the end of the concert, longtime Bethesda composer Inon Zur introduced the “Starfield Suite,” our first significant taste of what the game’s score will sound like. In addition to the music, an array of new concept art appeared on screen, showing some corners of Bethesda’s new galaxy we haven’t yet seen. You can check it all out below (jump to around the 52-minute mark if the video doesn’t cue up properly).

Ultra Modded the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Video Showcase Celebrates the 10th Anniversary With 1300 Mods

Meanwhile, here are screenshots of the new Starfield concept art (thanks to the folks at PC Gamer for capturing these).

























Interesting stuff! Hopefully, Starfield really is as varied as this art implies. Haven’t been keeping up with Starfield? You can get some more detail on some of the game’s locales here, and a broad description of its universe, below.

Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War. Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.

Starfield launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022.