Starfield Setting Info Shared by Bethesda in Settled Systems Dev Diary

Bethesda Game Studios has stealthily dropped a new Starfield developer diary focused on the game's setting. Design Director Emil Pagliarulo (who previously worked on all BGS titles from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind to Fallout 76) explained exactly where and when Starfield takes place, and he also provided an overview of the political climate when the game begins.

We're very excited to offer you this exclusive look at Starfield and the exciting universe we've created, which is an area of our solar system we call the Settled Systems. Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War. Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.

Starfield is arguably one of the most anticipated upcoming games overall, and certainly the most anticipated Microsoft exclusive. If the game proved to be anywhere near the level of success enjoyed by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, that would go a long way towards justifying the $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.

Fans will still have to wait a little more than a year to play, though, as Starfield is scheduled to launch on November 11th, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series S|X. The biggest info drop is expected to take place at E3 2022, though that doesn't mean we won't get other tidbits earlier than that, whether through official channels or leaks and rumors. Until then, stay tuned.