Starfield New Leaked Screenshots Provide New Look at Some High-Quality Textures

New Starfield screenshots from the game's 2018 build have surfaced online, providing a new look at some of the game's assets.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on Reddit, showcase some high-quality textures that highlight the great care Bethesda is putting into its upcoming space role-playing game. If visuals already look impressive in an older build, we should be in for a very nice-looking game when Starfield launches later this year.

Starfield Covers Much New Ground, Will Blow People’s Minds, Says Dev

Not much is currently known about Starfield as of now. According to Lead Designer Emil Pagliarulo, the game will cover a lot of new ground and it will blow people's minds.

Saying you’re going to create the studio’s first new IP in twenty years is one thing. Actually pulling that off, that’s a different story. It’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering SO much new ground. There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is. But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey. When that first happened with Starfield, it really was an, “Oh. Oh wow. Yeah. This is… something really special. Players are going to lose their minds.” Now we just have to finish it!

Starfield launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series on November 11th worldwide.