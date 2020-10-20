Starfield To Feature A New Custom Animation System – Rumor

Starfield and all future Bethesda's titles will feature a new custom animation system that will replace the Havok Behavior system that the studio has been using up until now.

The new custom animation system has been revealed by Bethesda Senior Programmer Eric Braun on his LinkedIn profile. The programmer and animator also revealed that this system will feature graph based editing, live monitoring, in-game animation rewind tools, predictive foot ik with bone scaling and retargeting, and more. Eric Braun has since removed the mention of the new Starfield custom animation system from his profile, but users still managed to take a screenshot of the statement.

Bethesda Deal Was Not Done to Take Away Games from People, But We Don’t Need to Publish Them Elsewhere, Says Spencer

🎲 Ya se sabía indirectamente que Starfield llevaba un nuevo sistema animaciones, pero...

🍻 Aquí el Senior que anda con los tobillos entre otras cosas:

🍌Predictive foot ik with bone scaling and retargeting pic.twitter.com/e6QC9KHrKA — JJ&MrOrange 🍻 🇹🇷 🇰🇵 🇷🇺 🍻 (@JJMrOrange) October 18, 2020

For BGS, I've been busy replacing Havok Behavior with a custom animation system for Starfield and all future BGS console games. It features graph based editing, live monitoring, in game animation rewind tools, predictive foot ik with bone scaling and retargeting, high quality compression, and a very high level of performance.

Starfield has been in development for quite some time, and it's still unknown when the game will finally launch. Earlier this month, some screenshots leaked from a very early build, showing some logos, character models, and more.

Starfield is currently in development and will release on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.