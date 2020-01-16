Microsoft Introduces Graphing Mode with Today’s Windows 10 Build 19546

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19546 to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. This is the build from the so far branchless edition of Windows 10 as the Windows maker isn't associating the current builds being tested by the Fast ring Insiders to any specific version of Windows 10.

The company had said that these builds are from its active development branch which is used to test the upcoming version of Windows 10, but, now they are no longer matched to a specific Windows 10 release.

Today's Windows 10 Build 19546 brings a new Graphing Mode to Windows Calculator, which Microsoft says was one of the most requested features.

I graphed a equation in the Windows Calculator! The update with the Graphing Preview is available for #WindowsInsiders in the Fast ring now. pic.twitter.com/RKA7AuclBM — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) January 16, 2020

Here's the complete changelog of Windows 10 build 19546:

Introducing Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator Today, we’re updating Windows Calculator for Insiders with a preview of our new graphing mode. Adding support for graphing is one of our top feature requests in Feedback Hub, and we’re excited to bring this feature to our users. Graphing capabilities are also essential for students who are beginning to explore linear algebra. With this feature, we hope to empower students to learn mathematics by improving their conceptual understanding and attitudes towards math. Here are a few things you can try out with this new feature: Plot one or more equations on the graph. Enter multiple equations so that you can compare plots against each other and see interactions between the lines. You can also customize the line style and graph viewing window to suit your needs.

Enter multiple equations so that you can compare plots against each other and see interactions between the lines. You can also customize the line style and graph viewing window to suit your needs. Add equations with variables. If you enter an equation with a secondary variable (e.g., “y = mx + b”), you’ll be able to easily manipulate those variables so that you can quickly understand how changes to the equation affect the graph.

If you enter an equation with a secondary variable (e.g., “y = mx + b”), you’ll be able to easily manipulate those variables so that you can quickly understand how changes to the equation affect the graph. Analyze the graph. Trace plots with your mouse or keyboard to better understand the relationship between variables in the equation on the graph. You can also analyze equations to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts. We’re looking for feedback! Tell us what you want to see next via the Feedback Hub under Apps > Calculator or select the Send feedback button on the About page in the app. If you’re a developer, check out the project on GitHub - we are always accepting contributions! #BuildTogether Introducing the Indexer Diagnostics app Available now in beta via the Microsoft Store, the Indexer Diagnostics app was created to help enhance your understanding of the capabilities of search, as well as increase the troubleshooting ability and support for general Windows Search issues. The tool will continue to be improved with more functionality added over time—as always, appreciate your feedback! The app is available for anyone running Windows 10 version 1809 or higher. General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC We fixed an issue resulting in Timeline not showing any activities.

We fixed an issue resulting in Outlook search not working for some.

We fixed an issue significantly impacting Task View reliability for some.

We fixed an issue where pressing Spatial Sound -> Off in the sound menu caused Explorer.exe to crash.

