Starfield New Leaked Screenshots From 2018 Build Emerge Online

More Starfield screenshots have been shared online, showing more of the upcoming role-playing game in development by Bethesda.

The new screenshots have been shared by YouTuber ESO, who received them from JustDom Show who, in turn, received them from an alleged Bethesda employee. All the new screenshots come from the same 2018 build of the previous screenshots.

Starfield has been in development for some time by Bethesda, but the game still seems to be far from release, as the development team hasn't talked much about it following its announcement during E3 2018. With Bethesda having been acquired by Microsoft, the game will release on Xbox consoles and PC only.

One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, coming to Xbox console and PC, including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios.

Starfield is currently in development and will release on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.