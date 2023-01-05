Star Wars Jedi Survivor Is an AMD Partnered Game; Supports FSR, Will Be Bundled with Ryzen 7000 CPUs

During the company's CES 2023 keynote, AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su announced on stage that the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi Survivor signed a partnership with AMD. She said that it was developed and optimized for Ryzen CPUs, and it will be bundled with purchases of new Ryzen 7000 processors. The bundle offer isn't live yet, but we can pretty much guarantee from previous bundles that the promotion will only work when buying from select retailers and in select countries.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor will also support FidelityFX Super Resolution (likely FSR 2) and FreeSync Premium Pro, according to the product page on AMD's website.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the first installment got widespread praise from users and critics. By June 2021, Fallen Order had sold over 20 million copies across all platforms. Here's the final excerpt of Wccftech's 9/10 review:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is set to launch on March 17th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. The official system requirements for PC were also revealed, and you can find them below.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space