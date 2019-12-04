Star Wars Battlefront II To Get BB-8 and BB-9E As Playable Heroes In January

Star Wars Battlefront II is getting a couple of new playable heroes next month, alongside other content inspired by the sequel trilogy.

In a new Community Transmission post, it's been confirmed that two new heroes, BB-8 and BB-9E will be added to the game. Other sequel trilogy content is getting added to both Instant Action and Capital Supremacy.

It’s incredible to think we’re already in year 3 of the game’s life. With 2019 fast coming to a close our attention now turns towards what’s next. In January, we will continue with Sequel Trilogy content as we will bring it to both Instant Action and Capital Supremacy. This includes the Resistance MC85 and First Order Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. Rounding out January will also be two new heroes: BB-8 and BB-9E We’re already thinking about February and March, and we’ll be back closer to the time with all the details on what to expect.

Final details on the Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition have also been revealed.

The Celebration Edition will deliver instant access to every Hero Appearance, Trooper Appearance, Emote, Voice Line and Victory Pose available in Star Wars Battlefront II that can be unlocked with Credits or Crystals, including new content coming in December with our The Rise of Skywalker Update. Simply head on over to the collection menu and they’ll be ready and waiting. What you get Base game with all past and future free updates 150+ Appearances, including 6 Legendary Appearances 100+ Emotes 90+ Victory Poses

Star Wars Battlefront II launched two years ago and was met with lukewarm reception due to several issues. Since then, DICE turned the game around, improving it considerably with great post-launch support.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has the potential to be an amazing game, however, it is unlikely we’ll ever get to play the real game as it's hidden beneath microtransactions. In an ideal world, EA would remove the Star Card system completely and replace it with something that doesn’t interfere with the gameplay. If you are on the fence, maybe wait a few weeks to see how EA deal with the progression system beforehand. That being said, even with Battlefront 2’s flaws I’d still say it’s worth playing.

Star Wars Battlefront II is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Celebration Edition launches on all platforms tomorrow, December 5th.