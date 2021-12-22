Star Citizen 3.16 Update Brings Back Jumptown Event, New PvE Content Drops Next Month

The year is racing to a close, but Cloud Imperium has one more 2021 update for Star Citizen players. Dropping today, Star Citizen Alpha update 3.16 kicks off the Jumptown 2.0 event, which once again will see space cops and crooks battling for illegal narcotics. The update also includes additional bounties, improved physics for grav-lev vehicles, and later in January, new dungeon-like Derelict Ships to explore. You can check out a quick trailer for the new update, below.

Cloud Imperium Games Opens New Manchester Studio

Here are the key features included in Star Citizen ver. 3.16:

Jumptown 2.0: Inspired by the popular PvP community event where players waged war over valuable drug resources, Jumptown 2.0 seeks to introduce the excitement and chaos of largescale PvP ground conflicts in Star Citizen. During this event, both Lawful and Criminal players will race to battle over control of valuable drug crates at various outposts in the Stanton system.

Inspired by the popular PvP community event where players waged war over valuable drug resources, Jumptown 2.0 seeks to introduce the excitement and chaos of largescale PvP ground conflicts in Star Citizen. During this event, both Lawful and Criminal players will race to battle over control of valuable drug crates at various outposts in the Stanton system. Drake Cutlass Steel: This dropship variant of the Drake Cutlass replaces cargo capacity with room for 18 jump seats to transport troops to the frontlines of battle, along with a variety of weaponry, including door-mounted guns, manned and remote turrets, ballistic Gatling guns, laser repeaters, and a powerful payload of missiles.

This dropship variant of the Drake Cutlass replaces cargo capacity with room for 18 jump seats to transport troops to the frontlines of battle, along with a variety of weaponry, including door-mounted guns, manned and remote turrets, ballistic Gatling guns, laser repeaters, and a powerful payload of missiles. Grav-Lev Physics Rework : Hover bikes will see major improvements following a significant rework of the flight and driving model for grav-lev vehicles. The result is improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward.

: Hover bikes will see major improvements following a significant rework of the flight and driving model for grav-lev vehicles. The result is improved handling, stability, and a far better experience for hover bikes moving forward. Atmospheric Bounties: Bounty hunters can now pursue contracts above the caves on microTech, outposts on ArcCorp, and more with new bounties across Stanton, including targets hiding in-atmosphere across all of the system’s major planets.

As mentioned, you can also expect a smaller update in late January, which will include the following:

Derelict Puzzles: A number of derelict ships have been discovered throughout the Stanton region. Explore and navigate through the wreckage, avoid deadly laser trip mines, and recover valuable cargo in these new derelict variants.

Of course, update 3.16 also comes with the usual array of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks -- you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Star Citizen is available now on PC. The game is currently in alpha, with no firm date on when it will enter beta testing. Update 3.16 should be available to download within the next few minutes.