Standard iPhone 13 Models to Feature Diagonal Camera Layout Instead of Vertical

The iPhone 13 is still months from being announced and we are hearing new details on what we can expect from the series. According to the latest, the base model iPhone 13 will include a diagonal camera layout instead of vertical as we see on the current iPhone 12 models. The rest of the design is pretty familiar except for the notch. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Standard 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Model to Feature Diagonal Camera Layout as per 3D Renders

The 3D renders of the iPhone 13 base model are obtained by MySmartPrice, citing that the renders were received from an unnamed "industry source." We already heard that the iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch. However, what may come as a surprise is the diagonal layout of the rear cameras which we are hearing for the first time. The change will only be implemented on the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model. On the iPhone 12, we have seen the Wide and Ultra Wide-angle sensors arranged in a vertical fashion.

At this point in time, we are not familiar if the design will be extended to the iPhone 13 mini as well. Tale notes that are several changes expected for the iPhone 13 camera and if this pans out, we might see the diagonal layout. For instance, we previously heard that all iPhone 13 models will get sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

That is all there is to it, folks. Since the final word rests with Apple we would recommend you to take the news with a pinch of salt. This is due to the fact that we are hearing details on the diagonal layout of the cameras for the first time. We will update you guys at the latest as soon as we have more information pertaining to the subject.

Apple is also expected to host an event on Tuesday, April 20 in which it will announce the new iPad Pro models for this year, the company's long-rumored item-tracking AirTags accessory, and potentially new AirPods 3. Are you looking forward to the event? Let us know in the comments.