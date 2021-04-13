Siri Prematurely Reveals Apple WIll Hold an Event on Tuesday, April 20

Apple was expected to host an event last month but that did not pan out. The next stop for the event is in April and up until now, there were little to no details on the date. Now, Siri has prematurely spilled details on the event date and venue. According to Siri, Apple is planning to hold an event on Tuesday, April 20. Apple is expected to announce the new 2021 iPad Pro models, AirTags, and more at the event.

Apple Plans to Hold an Event on Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino According to Siri

As mentioned earlier, Siri has revealed that Apple plans to hold an event on Tuesday, April 20 (via MacRumors). The revelation was made upon asking the digital assistant "When is the next Apple Event." Upon request, Siri reveals the day and date on which the company will announce the new iPad Pro models, AirTags, potentially the AirPods 3, and much more. Here is what the digital assistant's response is:

Advertising Authority Asks Apple to Stop Using the Term ‘Far Beyond HDR’ to Describe Its Pro Display XDR Color Range

The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.

If you are looking forward to the new products, the event will be pre-recorded without attendees. Apple will live stream the event on its website as well as YouTube. If you are excited about it, we will let you guys know how you can watch the live stream on any device. If you are trying to ask Siri about Apple's event, take note that the information is only shared by the digital assistant in some instances. Other times, Siri will simply ask you to visit Apple's website for more details on the subject. Users have seen the message display across all Apple devices.

Apple usually sends out invites almost a week before, so we presume the company will confirm the date later today. One of the most highly anticipated products that we are waiting for is a new iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display. We will share details of the event, as soon as we have more information.

Are you looking forward to the event?