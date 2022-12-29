STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets New Gorgeous Gameplay Trailer

After months of silence, Ukrainian game developer GSC Game World debuted a new STALKER 2 gameplay trailer this evening.

As you might recall, STALKER 2 was originally scheduled to be released on April 28th, 2022. In January 2022, however, the developers delayed the game to December 8th, 2022 to further improve it across all areas.

Unfortunately, the Russian invasion of Ukraine shifted the final stretch of STALKER 2 development to the sidelines as the folks at GSC Game World suddenly had to literally fight for their survival. The studio managed to resume progress roughly two months later.

STALKER 2 is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will be released next year on PC and Xbox Series S|X, with Microsoft reportedly securing a three-month exclusive for its consoles. STALKER 2 will also be available on Game Pass day one.

EPIC NONLINEAR STORY IN A SEAMLESS OPEN WORLD

Take over the role of the lone stalker and explore a photorealistic seamless open world in a 64-km² radioactive zone with a variety of environments that reveal a post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. Make your way through the Zone to define your destiny as you choose your paths within a highly branching epic story.

VARIETY OF ENEMIES AND HUNDREDS OF WEAPON COMBINATIONS

Meet members of different factions, deciding which of them is worth your friendship and who deserves a bullet. Engage intense gunfights with a variety of enemies that follow different tactics trying to outsmart you. Choose your preferable firearms from 30+ types of weapons with numerous modifications that allow the creation of hundreds of distinctive lethal combinations.

LEGENDARY MUTANTS WITH DIFFERENT BEHAVIOUR MODELS

Prepare to encounter horrifying mutated creatures in STALKER 2 that will try to slaughter you following different behavior models. Each mutant may appear in different subtypes, which makes their behavior less predictable. Truly extreme danger represents regions with lairs with numerous mutants hunting in large groups.

ARTIFACTS OF INCREDIBLE VALUE AND UNFORGIVING ANOMALIES

The most valuable artifacts and secrets of the Zone are hidden in the most dangerous places. Beware of the hazardous anomalies and unique devastating arch-anomalies as you hunt for highly valuable artifacts scattered around the Zone. Will you dare to unveil the mysteries of the Zone that took lives of many others before you?