STALKER 2 is Running on Unreal Engine 5 Confirms GSC Game World

It’s been known for some time that STALKER 2 will be running on Unreal Engine, as opposed to the custom engines developer GSC Game World have used in the past, but we didn’t know what version of UE was being used. Most assumed a tweaked version of Unreal Engine 4 was the basis of the game, as the current version of STALKER 2 began development somewhere around 2018, but it seems there was an upgrade somewhere along the way!

Today Epic posted an article hyping up future Unreal Engine projects, and the STALKER Twitter account responded, confirming they’re using Unreal Engine 5.

Feel free to mention we're running on UE5 🤝 https://t.co/GLXdLM5YoV — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) August 11, 2021

The Unreal Engine account responded, saying they thought it was a secret, to which the STALKER account responded with a UE5 developer screenshot… and a high five.

So yeah, if STALKER 2 sticks to early 2022 release date, it seems like it may be the first big original commercial Unreal Engine 5 game to make it into players’ hands. Exciting stuff! Haven’t been keeping up with STALKER 2? You can check out first gameplay footage here, and an official description, below.

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it.

STALKER 2 sneaks onto PC and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2022.