STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been officially delayed to December 2022, developer GSC Game World confirmed today.

In a new letter shared on Twitter, the developer revealed that their game will launch on December 8th, 2022, instead of April 28th as previously announced. The additional seven months of development will be needed for the team to fulfill their vision of their game.

STALKER 2 was at the center of a controversy last month following GSC Game World's announcement of a STALKER Metaverse where users could purchase rights to unique items via NFTs. The backlash was severe, however, and the developer ultimately backtracked.

Dear stalkers, we hear you.

Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in STALKER 2.

The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We're making this game for you to enjoy - whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.

With love, GSC Game World team.

STALKER 2 launches on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on December 8th, 2022. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.