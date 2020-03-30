Square Enix: Final Fantasy VII Remake Already Shipped to Europe and Australia to Ensure Timely Arrival

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake has already been shipped to Europe and Australia to ensure a timely arrival.

The publisher posted a status update on Twitter just now. The tweet has been included down below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Copies Are Out in the Wild While Square Enix Cannot Control Its Arrival Date

An important message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/UwBMNaIaXX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 30, 2020

"Our highest priority is that all of you, including those who live in countries currently facing the biggest disruption, can play the game at launch, so we made the decission to ship the game far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia", the statement from Square Enix reads.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be shipped to other Western regions, including the Americas, this week. "We feel optimistic that most of you will receive the game for launch day", Square Enix continues.

Over the weekend we reported that some lucky fans already got their hands on the highly-popular remake of the 1997 classic. Last week, Square Enix already posted an update stating that it cannot control the game's arrival date due to the distribution of the game being affected by measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. "As we prepare for the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on April 10, we wanted to keep you updated on how the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus are likely to affect the distribution and retail landscape in western regions at launch", the publisher wrote.

"As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items. Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible."

Final Fantasy VII Remake launches globally on April 10 for PlayStation 4.