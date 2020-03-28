Final Fantasy VII Remake Copies Are Out in the Wild While Square Enix Cannot Control Its Arrival Date

Final Fantasy VII Remake copies are already out in the wild just as Square Enix has announced that it cannot control the game’s physical arrival date.

In a new blog post, publisher Square Enix has issued a warning stating that preventive measures against the COVID-19 outbreak will likely affect the game’s distribution and retail landscape in western regions at launch. While the game hasn’t been delayed, Square Enix cannot guarantee that those who’ve pre-ordered the highly-anticipated remake will receive it on the game’s global launch day – April 10.

“As you will be aware, many countries are limiting entry or closing their national and state borders and restricting the distribution and delivery of non-essential items”, Square Enix wrote on its official blog”. “Understandably these restrictions are being implemented so that essential items can reach their destination as fast as possible.”

“This does not mean that box copies of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will not be dispatched, it just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive.”

Meanwhile, some lucky fans already managed to get a hold of the game, with Reddit user NateLo22 posting pictures of the Deluxe Edition of the game. While the user promised that he won’t be posting any spoilers, we advise not reading the Reddit thread to avoid any accidental spoiling ahead of the game’s official release within two weeks.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on PlayStation 4 on April 10. The game was first slated for a release on March 3 but Square Enix delayed it for additional polishing.

In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, players will be drawn into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche. The first game in the project is set in the city of Midgar, and is a fully standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story and the ability to choose their style of play with a battle system that merges thrilling real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.