Splash Damage Is Hiring to Make a Game Based on a New Sci-Fi IP

London-based developer Splash Damage announced that it's hiring for a new game based on a Sci-Fi intellectual property of its own creation. Splash Damage, which released Gears Tactics back in April 2020, has listed all of the job openings on the company's official website.

The most recent game made by Splash Damage is Outcasters, a top-down multiplayer title released exclusively for Google Stadia in the summer of 2020. Earlier this year, on May 31st, the publisher for Outcasters changed from Google LLC to Warchest Ltd., Splash Damage’s own publishing division.

Transformers Online Designed as a Mix of Destiny and Warframe, Targeting October 2021 for the Open Beta

In 2021, Splash Damage parent company Leyou was acquired by Tencent. The studio is therefore now operating as an independent entity within the Tencent family.

Co-Founder and CEO Richard Jolly said at the time: